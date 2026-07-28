EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EU PRESIDENCY: German chancellor Friedrich Merz has denied that the trial of an Irish Palestine protester is a show trial and said the judiciary is independent during a visit to Dublin.

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2. #WAR TALKS: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House for talks with Donald Trump, seeking to win the US president’s support in the fight against Russia.

3. #JAPAN: “Many people” are trapped inside a shopping centre that has been damaged in a major earthquake in southwestern Japan, emergency services said.

4. #COURTS: A law student charged in relation to a bomb intercepted in a car in Co Monaghan has been granted bail.

5. #GOING GLOBAL: Word of Mayo’s All-Ireland win has travelled far and wide, as even those with no knowledge of Gaelic football have come to celebrate them.