Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #EU PRESIDENCY: German chancellor Friedrich Merz has denied that the trial of an Irish Palestine protester is a show trial and said the judiciary is independent during a visit to Dublin.
2. #WAR TALKS: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House for talks with Donald Trump, seeking to win the US president’s support in the fight against Russia.
3. #JAPAN: “Many people” are trapped inside a shopping centre that has been damaged in a major earthquake in southwestern Japan, emergency services said.
4. #COURTS: A law student charged in relation to a bomb intercepted in a car in Co Monaghan has been granted bail.
5. #GOING GLOBAL: Word of Mayo’s All-Ireland win has travelled far and wide, as even those with no knowledge of Gaelic football have come to celebrate them.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say