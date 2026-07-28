Zohran Mamdani announces development of five discounted New York-owned grocery stores

NEW YORK MAYOR Zohran Mamdani has announced that the city is preparing to develop five new state-owned grocery stores in each of New York’s boroughs.

They will sell everyday essentials, like meat, eggs and vegetables, to New Yorkers at a discount of 30%.

Mamdani said: “In the wealthiest city in the richest country in the world, no one should have to wonder how they’ll afford the food they need to feed themselves or their families.”

Setting out how the stores will work, Mamdani said once a month, the municipal grocery stores will set out prices for their core set of goods at 30% below typical retail prices.

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“No exceptions, no gimmicks,” he said. “Thirty percent adds up to real money for New Yorkers, with an estimated $90 (€79) saved on grocery bills each month. That is more than $1,000 (€880) saved every year.”

The city-owned stores were a key election promise for the mayor, who entered office on 1 January this year. The idea prompted criticism, as bodega and small store owners worried the state-subsidised stores would eat into their profits.

Mamdani said one store in each borough will not make an impact on private businesses.

He assured media at a news conference on Monday that these stores won’t sell items like hot food, lottery tickets, alcohol or cigarettes.

The first store is expected to open at the end of 2027 in the Bronx. Mamdani said he plans for all five to be operational by the end of his four-year term.