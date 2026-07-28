Have you ever been to Disneyland?

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FRENCH THEME PARK Disneyland Paris has added Irish-language signage to one of its most popular attractions.
It comes after content creator Stuart McHugh’s campaign for Irish to feature on It’s a Small World, a boat ride with dolls and signs representing a number of different countries.
McHugh recently shared that the attraction now includes two signs reading “fáilte” and “slán go fóill”.
The ride has been a part of the park since it first opened as Euro Disney in 1992.
With Disneyland being a popular destination for Disney fans, we wanted to ask: Have you ever been?
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