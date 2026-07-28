McHugh noticed the Irish signage last week Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Have you ever been to Disneyland?

An Irish content creator has welcomed the addition of two Irish-language signs within the Paris theme park.
10.28am, 28 Jul 2026
119
3

FRENCH THEME PARK Disneyland Paris has added Irish-language signage to one of its most popular attractions.

It comes after content creator Stuart McHugh’s campaign for Irish to feature on It’s a Small World, a boat ride with dolls and signs representing a number of different countries.

McHugh recently shared that the attraction now includes two signs reading “fáilte” and “slán go fóill”.

The ride has been a part of the park since it first opened as Euro Disney in 1992.

With Disneyland being a popular destination for Disney fans, we wanted to ask: Have you ever been?


Poll Results:

Yes (67)
No (46)

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Mayo bring Sam home, wildfires rage on, and Merz in Dublin.
    1 hr ago
    1.1k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie