Irish Olympic champions Daniel Wiffen and Rhys McClenaghan miss out on Commonwealth Games medals

ON A TOUGH day of competition for Irish Olympic champions, Daniel Wiffen and Rhys McClenaghan both finished outside the medals in the Commonwealth Games.

In the same event that delivered Paris gold for the Co Down swimmer in 2024, Wiffen soon found himself distanced from breakaway winner Sam Short in the 800m freestyle final.

Despite holding third place during much of the race, he was ultimately beaten to bronze by almost two seconds by Matthew Galea, while Nenjamin Goedemans took silver.

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Wiffen’s time of 7:48.82 was just over 10 seconds off his Olympic record and personal best. Shortt, who also beat Wiffen into fifth in the 400m final, finished nine seconds ahead in 7:39.81.

The 25-year-old will aim to go better in the 1,500m final on Wednesday back up against Short, Goedemans, and Galea, while also stepping up preparations for the European Aquatics Championships in Paris next month.

Also competing for Northern Ireland, Rhys McClenaghan earlier finished sixth place in the final of the men’s pommel horse in gymnastics.

McClenaghan, who previously won gold in 2018, and silver in 2022, almost came off the pommel horse towards the end of his routine but managed to recover and complete his sequence.

Written by Stephen Barry and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.