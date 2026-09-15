Man (30s) dead after M4 crash in Co Meath

A MAN AGED in his 30s has died after a two-vehicle crash on the M4 in Co Meath.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision on the M4 westbound at Junction 9, Enfield, on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 pm.

A female in her 30s was conveyed to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

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One of the drivers, the man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The coroner has been notified, according to gardaí.

The road is closed pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.