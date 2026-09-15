Catering provider for gardaí 'stood down' during Trump visit after complaints

GARDAÍ WERE FORCED to “stand down” a catering company due to the quality of the food during the visit of Donald Trump to Clare, The Journal has confirmed.

The incident happened during the recent visit of the US President during which 25,000 meals were served to gardaí on duty in County Clare.

Sources said that multiple contractors, at multiple locations, were feeding thousands of gardaí during the huge security operation.

Gardaí were deployed across the county with approximately 2,400 on duty by day and 900 at night securing locations over a four to five-day period in County Clare.

During this time a number of contractors had been hired in to provide food for the gardaí. One of those received complaints as to the quality of what they were serving the various officers and security staff.

It is understood that this was examined by garda management, and it was determined that the quality did not meet that agreed in the contract.

It was decided that they would be removed from the list of contractors with gardaí then receiving their refreshments from elsewhere.

A garda spokesman confirmed the issue and said that the organisation found an alternative.

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“During the recent policing and security operation in County Clare, one of the catering contractors was stood down. In response, Gardaí on duty were supported by a range of alternative catering providers, ensuring uninterrupted meal service for all personnel.

“Garda management prioritises the welfare of everyone involved in large-scale operations. The scale of this deployment required extensive logistical planning. Between Friday, 11 September, and Sunday, 13 September 2026, over 25,000 meals were served to Garda personnel at localised catering facilities,” a garda spokesman said.

The garda statement also said that there was a plan in place for welfare hubs which included “portaloos, shelters for inclement weather and a fleet of welfare vans. These mobile units offered hot and cold drinks, snacks and fruit, helping to maintain the well-being of all staff throughout the operation”.

There was heavy criticism ahead of the Trump visit, dubbed Operation Far Sunrise, about the provision of accommodation for gardaí.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly had declared the visit of the US President an “extraordinary event” due to the scale of the policing operation.

As revealed by The Journal US officials were scrambling to find hotel rooms for a potential entourage of 1,000 people, many of whom US security officers.

The “extraordinary event” status meant that garda leave was cancelled, rest days were changed and training halted to free up gardaí to participate in the policing plan. Thousands of officers were involved in the operation at multiple locations in Dublin, Shannon Airport and around Doonbeg and the great County Clare.

Speaking last Friday in Dublin, Kelly sought to defend the force’s handling of the logistics around the provision of accommodation.

“Any person who looked for a hotel room during this the US presidential visit has been provided with it,” he said.