All of Ed Sheeran's support acts, including two Irish groups, quit tour over Macklemore row

TWO IRISH ACTS have pulled out of Ed Sheeran’s US tour in support of rapper Macklemore.

The controversy is engulfing the British singer-songwriter’s tour, after Macklemore said he was ejected for advocating for Palestinians in two performances while supporting Sheeran.

Aaron Rowe, a singer-songwriter from Dublin, said Sheeran has “changed his life”, but said he “cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence” people who speak up against “Israeli genocide”.

Beoga, a folk band with links to Kerry, Derry and Antrim, said they “fully supported” Macklemore and believe that his position “terrifies” corporate lobbies.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Finneas has also pulled out of Sheeran’s US tour.

He is Billie Eilish’s brother and in a statement on social media said: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.

“I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Rival Instagram statements

In a lengthy statement on social media on Monday, Macklemore recounted conversations that he had with Sheeran in recent days amid a pushback against the rapper’s presence on the tour.

Macklemore claimed that stadium owners were pressuring Sheeran to drop Macklemore from the tour, otherwise Sheeran would not be allowed to play the venues either.

On Tuesday, Sheeran appeared to confirm this claim in his own Instagram statement, with which he captioned the post: “It’s important that I set out some facts.”

“I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine,” Sheeran wrote.

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“The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.”

Sheeran said he had spoken with the venues “all week to try and build a bridge”, but promoters Messina Touring Group had decided to remove Macklemore from the bill.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran wrote.

“I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

Sheeran also tried to explain his decision to avoid political stances.

On Monday, Macklemore had said that Sheeran seeks to adopt a “typical apolitical stance” on contentious issues but that this had been “challenged in a way it never had been before”.

In response, Sheeran said today that was “not complicit” on the issue.

“I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care,” he added.

“Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own, personal way.”

Sheeran continued: “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds.

“Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes.

“However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: Peace.

“I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed. If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change. There are different approaches to being an advocate for change.”