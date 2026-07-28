GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Mayo homecoming

1. Traffic jams, pouring rain and packed pubs did little to deter supporters as Mayo’s All-Ireland-winning team returned to a hero’s welcome in Castlebar.

Wildfires

2. Firefighters in France and Spain rushed to contain the worst wildfires in living memory on Tuesday, seizing crucial hours before the arrival of another wave of searing temperatures.

Settlement

3. Johnson & Johnson has offered $5.5 billion (€4.83 billion) to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused ovarian cancer.

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Leaders meet

4. The Taoiseach is to use a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to express Ireland’s solidarity with the victims of the weekend attack on the Berlin Pride festival.

House prices

5. A couple earning combined €113,000 is unlikely to afford family home in Dublin commuter belt, a new report says.

Carly Simon

6. American singer Carly Simon, known for hits like “You’re So Vain,” revealed that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ukraine war

7. Zelenskyy is expected at the White House today for talks with Donald Trump, to try again to win the US president’s support against Russia.

Commonwealth Games

8. On a tough day of competition for Irish Olympic champions, Daniel Wiffen and Rhys McClenaghan both finished outside the medals in the Commonwealth Games.

Tate brothers

9. Controversial social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in jail in the US for at least two more weeks until their next hearing as they fight extradition to the UK, where the brothers are accused of rape and sex trafficking.