Zelenskyy says Ukraine granted air-defence licences during ‘good' White House meeting with Trump

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy sought licences to produce Patriot air-defence interceptors during a “good meeting” with US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday, as he underscored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s loss of initiative on the war front due to heavy losses.

Zelenskyy spent just over an hour with Trump at the White House, in talks that came with Kyiv and Moscow intensifying long-range strikes as US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.

“Today we had good meeting with President Trump,” Zelenskyy told Fox News host Sean Hannity in a broadcast interview late Tuesday.

“He accepted that he will give us (Patriot) licences, and then I had meeting with representatives of production, very strong military companies of the United States. I hope that we will do co-production,” he continued.

After the meeting, Trump posted photos to social media with a note that said: “Many things were discussed. The meeting went very well!”

Relations between Zelenskyy and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president’s second term, with Trump suggesting earlier this month that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Kyiv’s priorities were fresh supplies of anti-ballistic missiles and ways to revive diplomacy, more than four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Last month was the deadliest for Ukraine civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations, as Russia increased its use of difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

On Wednesday, officials in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said a man was killed and at least two others were wounded in Russian drone attacks.

Russia, meanwhile, said a strike on its southwestern port city of Taganrog killed a woman and injured a man.

“It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important,” the Ukrainian official told AFP.

Zelenskyy also attended a memorial ceremony for Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Ukraine supporter who died unexpectedly this month at age 71.

Zelensky (L) attends funeral service of late Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

‘Amazing job’

Since returning to power last year, Trump has ended direct deliveries of US arms to Kyiv, instead allowing European countries to buy weapons for Ukraine.

Washington nevertheless remains a major ally, supplying intelligence and access to the Starlink satellite system used for battleground communications.

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Relations between the two leaders have recovered since their extraordinary Oval Office confrontation in February 2025, when Trump accused Zelenskyy of ingratitude and “gambling with World War III.”

At their latest meeting in Turkey this month, Trump praised Zelenskyy for doing “an amazing job” and offered Kyiv licences to manufacture Patriot missiles.

Zelenskyy spoke last week with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about how to “reinvigorate diplomacy” after the Middle East war pushed Ukraine talks down Washington’s agenda.

Previous US mediation efforts foundered over Ukrainian territory claimed by Russia.

Sanctions push

After the White House meeting and Graham memorial, Zelenskyy addressed senators before an initial procedural vote on a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill.

Graham had spent more than a year championing the measure and reached an agreement with the White House on revisions shortly before his death.

Some Democrats voiced unease about provisions that would expand Trump’s power to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy.

But a bipartisan vote advanced the bill towards final passage, increasing pressure on the House of Representatives, where the legislation faces deeper divisions.

“This is the first step toward implementing Lindsey’s plans and undoubtedly a step toward peace,” Zelenskyy, who was present for the vote, said in a post on X.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have meanwhile cooled since Trump met Putin in Alaska last August.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Monday that talks on an aerial ceasefire were underway.

Ukraine has recently stepped up strikes on Russian oil depots, refineries and shipping, contributing to fuel shortages.

“So now Putin is losing 30,000 his soldiers per month… it’s many losses, but he doesn’t want to stop this war. So now initiative not in the hands of Putin,” Zelenskyy said on Fox News.

Hours before Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump, Kyiv launched hundreds of drones at Russia.

Moscow, meanwhile, fired more than 100 drones at Ukraine overnight and has continued attacking the port of Odesa and ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural exports.

- © AFP 2026