GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Cavan collision

1. The ten-year-old who died from injuries she sustained in a crash in Cavan, which also claimed the life of her mother, has been named locally as Irena ‘Ira’ Mereacre.

Ukraine

2. Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought licences to produce Patriot air-defence interceptors during a “good meeting” with Donald Trump on Tuesday, as he underscored Vladimir Putin’s loss of initiative on the war front due to heavy losses.

Japan

3. Thirteen people have been found dead after a powerful earthquake shook part of south-western Japan, with rescue work continuing this morning to find those still missing.

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Uisce Éireann funding

4. Cabinet will today sign off on a €2 billion funding boost for Uisce Éireann in an effort to help deliver the government’s target of 30,000 new homes by 2030.

Climate Change

5. Home emissions fell by 5% last year, but the Climate Change Advisory Council has warned the reduction was largely down to a milder winter rather than lasting progress, leaving Ireland off track to meet its 2030 climate targets.

Fatal collision

6. A motorcyclist in his 50s has died after a single-vehicle collision near Dublin’s Strawberry Beds.

Dublin City Centre

7. Dublin’s community safety groups have launched a survey for residents to give feedback on how safe they find the capital.

Ageism

8. Job-hunting is almost always tough – but people in their 40s, 50s and 60s report that it is extremely difficult out there right now. Last week, we asked our readers in this age cohort if they have faced struggles with getting hired as they age, and here’s what they told us.

It could be you

9. The winner of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of €8.22 million purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co Offaly.