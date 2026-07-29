Ten-year-old girl who was killed in Cavan crash days after her mother died is named

THE TEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL who died from injuries she sustained in a crash in Cavan which also claimed the life of her mother has been named locally as Irena ‘Ira’ Mereacre.

She was a pupil of Milltown National school in Milltown in the parish of Drumlane in Cavan.

Her mother Nell Raven (53) was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between a car and a flatbed van on the R162 road at Corclare, Shercock last Friday. The accident happened at around 4.30pm last Friday.

Ira was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital following the collision. She died in the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

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Ira appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ last Christmas, representing the Breffni county in the Toy Show County parade.

Meanwhile, Nell Raven was originally from the UK but recently became an Irish citizen. The 53-year-old was a writer and journalist.

She worked in London, Hong Kong and Pakistan. Whilst in Pakistan she corresponded for UK nationals including the Telegraph. She was a graduate of Oxford Brookes University where she received an MA in creative writing.

Meanwhile, Drumlane Gaelic Football Club extended their sympathies to the Raven family in a post on social media. They said that they were saddened by the passing of Nell Raven and her “beloved daughter Irena.”

“At this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and all who knew and cherished them. We stand in solidarity with you in your grief and extend our heartfelt support.”