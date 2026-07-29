Mamdani said he plans for all five state-owned stores to be open by the end of his term Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you think state-owned supermarkets are a good idea?

Zohran Mamdani has announced plans to develop five municipal grocery stores in New York.
10.55am, 29 Jul 2026
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NEW YORK MAYOR Zohran Mamdani has announced plans to open five city-owned grocery stores that will sell everyday essentials at discounted prices.

Municipal supermarkets were a key election promise for Mamdani, who has been in office since January. He explained that the stores will price a range of staple household items at 30% below typical retail prices.

The proposal of public-owned shops initially sparked concerns that they could impact the profits of private retailers. However, Mamdani has argued that opening one store in each of New York City’s five boroughs would have little impact on other businesses.

Last year, Bulgaria’s parliament also backed plans to open state-owned supermarkets in the country.

While Ireland has no publicly owned grocery shops, People Before Profit has previously proposed the idea of not-for-profit supermarkets.

So, we wanted to ask: Do you think state-owned supermarkets are a good idea?


Poll Results:

Yes (171)
No (83)
Not sure / No opinion (21)

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