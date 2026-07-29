Man (40s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Co Clare

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare this morning.

The fatal collision involving a car happened on the R462 in Ballymorris, Cratloe, Co Clare on shortly after 7am.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R462 in Ballymorris, Cratloe, Co Clare between 6.30am and 7.10am.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon garda station on (061) 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.