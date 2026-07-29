Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Kate O'Connor throws a jevelin in the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND

Firefighters use controlled burning to halt a wildfire that continues to spread near Cebreros, Avila province, Spain Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

#EUROPE: Three firefighters were killed in Greece as wildfires continued to burn across Europe.

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#USA: An autonomous AI agent made by OpenAI which hacked a computer programming platform last week also attempted to breach other companies during the incident.

#UK: The leader of the British Green Party, Zack Polanski, said he would not apologise to Nigel Farage for sharing an image featuring a man in a t-shirt with a guillotine.

PARTING SHOT

THE HOSEPIPE BAN has recently been extended across Ireland, and in the aftermath of near-record-breaking heatwaves, houses are still being urged to do their part to reduce their water use. Meanwhile, some of the largest water consumers, data centres and other heavy industry, continue to draw on the public water supply without meaningful restriction or oversight.

Responsible governance and an informed public debate require reliable data to base decisions on. However, when it comes to data centres, the information is patchy and confusing, and what information we do have is often the result of journalistic efforts. It’s clear an environment of secrecy has favoured this sector amidst its ever-growing impacts.

You can read the full Voices article by Dylan Murphy, Dr Aideen O’Dochartaigh and Dr Elain McGoff here.