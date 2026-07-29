Norwegian man arrested and accused of raping Irish woman in Croatia

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POLICE IN CROATIA arrested a Norwegian man last Friday on suspicion of raping a young Irish woman in the coastal city of Split.
The alleged offence took place on 19 July, when the two met in a nightclub and later went to a beach to swim, Croatia’s State Attorney’s office said in a statement.
It is alleged that after asking to have sex and being told no, the man then raped her.
Following questioning of the suspect, a request was granted to keep him in pre-trial detention because he was deemed a flight risk.
The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal it was aware of the case and is providing the woman with consular assistance.
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