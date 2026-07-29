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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RIP: Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning songwriter and lead singer with Dublin band The Frames has died aged 56.
2. #DUBLIN ATTACK: Gardaí believe a man who disappeared five weeks ago in Dublin was stabbed to death in an apartment in Dublin and his body concealed by his attacker.
3. #E-SCOOTERS: The government has signed off on new regulations related to e-scooters, with the legal age for riding one to increase from 16 to 18 next month.
4. #WOMEN’S RIGHTS NETWORK: A legal challenge by a group against the cancellation of an event at the Belfast community arts festival Féile an Phobail has ended.
5. #COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Kate O’Connor is still in the gold medal position with just one heptathlon event remaining at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
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