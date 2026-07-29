French DJ Kavinsky, known for Drive soundtrack 'Nightcall', found dead in Paris home

FRENCH PRODUCER DJ Kavinsky has died aged 50.

Kavinsky, who is best known for producing the synthwave hit ‘Nightcall’ for the soundtrack of the 2011 film Drive, was found dead in his home in Paris on Tuesday.

French police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death, but, according to first responders, they have so far found “no suspicious elements at the scene”.

Kavinsky’s real name was Vincent Belorgey, and he started his career as an actor.

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In 2005, he began his music career as Kavinsky, following encouragement from musicians Jackson Fourgeaud of Jackson and his Computer Band, and Quentin Dupieux, Mr Oizo.

Kavinsky’s early EPs included ‘Teddy Boy’ and ‘1986’, but his 2010 EP ‘Nightcall’ – the title track of which features in the film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan – pushed him into the spotlight.

He released his debut album ‘OutRun’ in 2013, and went on to tour with Daft Punk, Justice and The Rapture.

In 2024, he performed ‘Nightcall’ with Belgian singer Angèle at the Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, led the tributes to the late DJ, posting on Facebook that Kavinsky was “a source of French pride forever”.