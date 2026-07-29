O'Connor still in gold medal position with one heptathlon event to go at Commonwealth Games

KATE O’CONNOR IS still in the gold medal position with just one heptathlon event remaining at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

O’Connor, who was the overnight leader after the opening four events on Tuesday, continues to sit at the top of the leaderboard after the long jump and the javelin portions of the competition today.

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The 25-year-old Dundalk AC star produced an excellent leap of 6.37m in the long jump which earned her 965 points. She then added a season’s best throw of 52.85m in the javelin to strengthen her quest for a gold medal.

O’Connor now leads with 5,611 points, while England’s Jade O’Dowd is behind her in second place with 5,330 points. Australia’s Tori West is currently third on 5,193 points.

The 800m, which is the final event of the heptathlon, is coming up later this evening at 8.55pm.

You can follow the results here

Written by Sinead Farrell and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.