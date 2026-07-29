Hugh Grant Alamy Stock Photo
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Quiz: How well do you know Hugh Grant?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 29 Jul 2026
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HUGH GRANT HAS been a star since his turn in Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, which made him famous overnight.

Since then, he’s starred in romantic comedies, murder mysteries, the Bridget Jones franchise, and lots more. This week you can stream the film Heretic on Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW, which sees Grant play Mr Reed, a creepy homeowner who enters a cat-and-mouse game with two young missionaries.

So it’s as good a time as any to put your knowledge of Hugh Grant to the test in our Best of the Box quiz.

hugh-grant-about-a-boy-2002 Hugh Grant in the film About A Boy Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In which English city was Hugh Grant born?
London
Birmingham

Manchester
In which movie did he make his feature film debut?
Privileged
Maurice

The Remains of the Day
Grant played the love interest of one actress in a film and her brother in a another film. Who is this actress?
Renee Zellweger
Emma Thompson

Julia Roberts
What's the name of Hugh Grant's character in Bridget Jones?
Daniel Lambert
Daniel Cordone

Daniel Cleaver
How many films has Grant been in that were nominated for a Best Picture Oscar?
3
4

5
In the early days of his acting career, Hugh Grant was part of a British comedy sketch group. What was the group's name?
The Stonemasons of Devon
The Jockeys of Norfolk

The Barmaids of London
Which of these people is *not* in Grant's family tree?
Sir Walter Raleigh
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (actor from Love Actually)

Queen Elizabeth
Which film is this taken from? (Note: the film is in colour)
Alamy
Maurice
The Remains of the Day

Nine Months
Which film is this taken from?
Alamy
Glass Onion
The Man from U.N.C.L.E

Four Weddings and a Funeral
In a 2002 interview, Hugh Grant is reported to have said which of his films is the worst he's ever made?
Night Train to Venice
Extreme Measures

Mickey Blue Eyes
The 2024 film Unfrosted, which starred Hugh Grant as 'Thurl Ravenscroft', was about which industry?
The cupcake industry
The cereal industry

The fridge-freezer industry
In 2002, Grant starred in the film About a Boy. Who wrote the novel that the movie is based on?
Nick Hornby
Will Self

David Nicholls
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top marks
You know Hugh almost as well as he knows himself
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You scored out of !
Almost there
You know Hugh Grant pretty well indeed
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You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
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