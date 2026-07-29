Quiz: How well do you know Hugh Grant?

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HUGH GRANT HAS been a star since his turn in Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, which made him famous overnight.
Since then, he’s starred in romantic comedies, murder mysteries, the Bridget Jones franchise, and lots more. This week you can stream the film Heretic on Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW, which sees Grant play Mr Reed, a creepy homeowner who enters a cat-and-mouse game with two young missionaries.
So it’s as good a time as any to put your knowledge of Hugh Grant to the test in our Best of the Box quiz.
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