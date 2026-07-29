Charlie 'Lachy' Clarke (67) was last seen in June. Facebook
Dublin

Gardaí believe man missing for over five weeks was stabbed and his body hidden by his attacker

The victim, Charlie ‘Lachy’ Clarke (67), was last seen in June by his family. One man has been arrested.
1.18pm, 29 Jul 2026
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GARDAÍ BELIEVE A man who disappeared five weeks ago in Dublin was stabbed to death in an apartment in Dublin and his body concealed by his attacker. 

The victim, Charlie ‘Lachy’ Clarke (67), was last seen in June by his family. After five weeks they went to gardaí at the weekend to report him missing. 

It is believed that Clarke, who was known to gardaí and originally from Limerick, was attacked in his home, an apartment at Viking Harbour, near Victoria Quay in Dublin 8. 

The garda theory is that his body was then taken from there and disposed of by his attacker or people linked to the suspect. 

It is understood his family did not formally report him missing to gardaí and instead put up posters around the area in Dublin looking for him.

They checked if he was in garda stations and hospitals and posted online looking for help to find him. 

As they became increasingly concerned they then went to a garda station last Sunday and reported him missing. Gardaí immediately began an investigation. 

Rapidly gardaí determined that it was a criminal matter, and they believe he was likely stabbed to death.

They arrested a Polish man who is in his 20s, who is being questioned at a garda station. 

In a statement a Garda spokesman said that the man is being questioned under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act which gives gardaí a maximum of 24 hours to hold him.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances around the disappearance of a male (aged in his 60s) who was reported missing from the Dublin 8 Area, on Sunday 26 July 2026.

“As a result of ongoing enquiries, a male (aged in his 20s) has been arrested in connection with the investigation today, Tuesday 28 July 2026,” the statement said. 

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