Man jailed for 12 months for possession of over 2,400 child abuse images

A JUDGE HAS jailed a retired industrial engineer for one year for the possession of child abuse images that included two short videos of two babies being sexually abused by an adult male.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford imposed a 22-month prison term on Vaughn Bezuidenhout (59) of Brickhill West, Cratloe, Co Clare with the final 10 months suspended.

The judge said that gardaí detected a total of 2,483 child abuse images that included 1,066 Category One images that depict sexual activity involving a child of a serious nature.

Judge Comerford that Mr Bezuidenhout had engaged in “serious offending” and the offending could not avoid an immediate custodial term.

Judge Comerford said that the images and videos that Mr Bezuidenhout unlawfully possessed are ‘repulsive’ and said that the videos described in court involved the degradation of children that included images of babies being subjected to oral rape and attempted anal rape.

Counsel for Mr Bezuidenhout, Patrick Whyms BL (instructed by solicitor, Patrick Moylan) said that his client retired early from his role at pharma firm, Johnson & Johnson in February of this year.

Mr Bezuidenhout is a native of South Africa and moved to Ireland in 2004 “for a fresh start”.

Mr Bezuidenhout brought a hold-all bag to court in anticipation of being jailed.

Det Garda Keith Taylor of the Clare Garda Protective Services Unit (PSU) said that Gardaí were first alerted to Mr Bezuidenhout’s possession of child abuse images through a notification from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Det Garda Taylor said that the notification from the NCMEC concerned a username on the Kick website called melimerickperv@gmail.com uploading 18 images and seven videos on a nine day period in March and April 2021.

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Detective Garda Taylor said that the notification eventually led to gardaí obtaining a search warrant for Mr Bezuidenhout’s home at Cratloe being searched in July 2021.

Mr Bezuidenhout pleaded guilty to four separate charges and one related to produce child pornography by way of a text document and Ms Comerford said that this comprised of stories written up by Mr Bezuidenhout on his computer concerning sexual acts being performed on and to pubescent girls aged 14 and 15 years of age.

Det Taylor said that when Gardai went to arrest Mr Bezuidenhout in September 2023, his wife said that he was “in Cork attending counselling for porn addiction”.

In sentencing, Judge Comerford set a headline sentence of 30 months in prison and said that it would be higher but for the vulnerability of the defendant.

In mitigation, Judge Comerford said that Mr Bezuidenhout had made an early plea of guilty, has no previous convictions, cooperated with gardaí and “was a productive member of society and worked in responsible positions”.

Judge Comerford said that Mr Bezuidenhout was remorseful for his actions and had sought treatment to address his behaviour.

Judge Comerford also stated that Mr Bezuidenhout’s offending will result in his disgrace at a very high level and it is unusual for anyone who commits such an offence to work again.

Judge Comerford said that the post mitigation sentence was 22 months and suspended the final 10 months on condition that Mr Bezuidenhout go under the care of the Probation Services post release from prison.

Judge Comerford said that he also took into account Mr Bezuidenhout’s tragic start to his life, his history of depression which required the intervention of the psychiatric services.

Mr Whyms said that Mr Bezuidenhout has two adult children from a previous marriage that ended in divorce.

He said that Mr Bezuidenhout re-married here and that relationship continues notwithstanding these difficulties.