Winner Lisa Walsh, 37, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, pictured with finalists. Brian McEvoy,
Fashion

Here are the winning outfits from this year's Galway Races

A Dunboyne woman took home the overall prize for best dressed.
9.10pm, 30 Jul 2026
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THE WINNERS HAVE been announced for the best-dressed and best-hat competitions at this year’s Galway Races. 

Lisa Walsh, a 37-year-old accountant from Dunboyne, Co Meath won the overall prize for being the best dressed on Ladies Day at Ballybrit racecourse, which comes with a €10,000 prize. 

Ella and Jo Galway Best Dressed Winner 8 Best Dressed winner Lisa Walsh, 37, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, and Best Hat winner Maksuda Akhter, 36, from Malahide, Co Dublin.

She wore a patterned dress with striking shoulders from ‘Only One Ashley’ and a black hat by designer Fiona Rafter. 

Fiona Rafter was the designer of the day, it seems, as she was also the creator of the piece that won the best hat competition, a daring gold netted affair worn by Malahide woman Maksuda Akhter. 

Ella and Jo Galway Best Dressed Winner 12 Best Hat winner Maksuda Akhter, from Malahide, Co Dublin.

Irish skincare brand Ella & Jo is the main sponsor of the competition, which seeks to celebrate creativity, race day flair and innovative designs. 

The judging panel consisted of Mandy Maher, Charlene Flanagan and broadcaster Laura Fox. 

Head Judge Many Maher said that Ladies Day at the races remains one of the most “exciting fashion events in Ireland”. 

389Ladies WINNERS The winning dress was designed by 'Only One Ashley'. ©Andrew Downes, xposure ©Andrew Downes, xposure

“The standard was exceptional once again, with entrants showcasing incredible style, confidence and individuality. Selecting our winners was no easy task. We were blown away by the quality and creativity on display this year,” she added. 

Galway native Fox said that the winners impressed with their attention to detail, confidence and rich self-expression. 

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