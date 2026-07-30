Dublin's Portland Row sports pitch saved as housing development refused after local campaign

PLANS FOR A 49-home development in Dublin’s north inner city have been refused by An Coimisiún Pleanála, preserving a long-standing community sports pitch that residents, politicians and Olympic champion Kellie Harrington had fought to save.

The planning appeals body overturned Dublin City Council’s decision to grant permission for the scheme at Portland Row, which would have seen the removal of the Mixed Use Games Area at nearby Aldborough Place.

In its decision, An Coimisiún Pleanála said while the proposed development was a “high quality and coherent urban scheme”, the applicant had failed to demonstrate there was “no long term need” for the existing sports facility or that it would be replaced by an equivalent facility in a suitable location.

It found the loss of the play area would materially contravene Dublin City Development Plan policy protecting existing sports and recreational facilities and would be “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The proposed development, by Dublin City Council and Tuath Housing Association, comprised 49 homes across three residential blocks on a site at Portland Row.

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The plans prompted significant local opposition when they were approved by the council last December, with 36 third-party submissions lodged.

While many welcomed the provision of new housing, they argued it should not come at the expense of one of the area’s few recreational facilities.

Among those who appealed the decision were two-time Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington and local residents.

Welcoming the decision today, Sinn Féin leader and Dublin Central TD Mary Lou McDonald described it as “a huge victory for the local community and for common sense”.

“We need housing and community facilities side by side. Communities should never be forced to choose between housing and spaces like this for our young people to play,” McDonald said.

Social Democrats TD Daniel Ennis, a local and a former League of Ireland footballer, said the refusal was “a major victory for a community already starved of proper sporting facilities”.

“We must now work with Dublin City Council to develop this space and grow its use for sporting, recreational and community purposes, alongside a new plan for housing on the adjacent site,” Ennis said.