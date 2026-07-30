Two men arrested in connection with attacks on Co Down homes with families inside

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a series of attacks on two homes and a business in Newtownards, Co Down, on Sunday night.

The men, aged 43 and 24, were arrested today on suspicion of a number of offences linked to the incidents and remain in police custody, the PSNI said.

The attacks took place in the Bristol Park, Victoria Avenue and Weavers Grange areas between around 10.50pm and 11.30pm on Sunday.

Masked men smashed the windows of a house in Bristol Park before attempting to set a vehicle on fire.

Advertisement

A family, including children, was inside at the time.

A short time later, a bus and a car were deliberately set alight in Victoria Avenue, causing extensive damage to nearby business premises.

In a third incident, masked men smashed the window of a house in Weavers Grange before throwing a petrol bomb inside, setting a sofa alight.

A family was also at home during the attack.

Detective Sergeant Gray said police believe the incidents are linked and appealed for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact officers.