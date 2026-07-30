'One of our own': A queue out the door in Dublin to sign Glen Hansard's Book of Condolence

THE PUBLIC CAME out in their droves to sign Glen Hansard’s Book of Condolence at The Mansion House in Dublin today, with queues to get in the door this afternoon.

A sombre feeling hung in the air as people recalled stories of their experiences with the singer-songwriter who died yesterday.

One woman in the queue described how she met him when she was a waitress at The Mansion House for a mayoral celebration following the filming of The Committments in 1991. She did not think that she would be back in the same location signing his book of condolences so soon.

It was clear that people far and wide were shocked by the news, and that his impact stretched farther than Dublin alone, as attendees today hailed from various corners of the world including Australia, America and England.

Dublin natives expressed how they felt there was a gloomy feel to the city today following the tragic news, noting Temple Bar and Grafton Street as areas that were sitting in melancholy given Hansard’s renowned busking work in these locations.

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One man said he worked with The Frames, which Hansard fronted, as he described him as “quiet and humble – he would do anything for you.”

Another woman who knew Hansard personally said she was struck by his generosity, particularly towards the homeless community.

“He wouldn’t pass a person on the street; if he did, he would feel guilty and go back.”

Another person described how the busking events he organised in aid of homeless communities would be an annual event her and her family attended, as she hopes that it will continue as a memorial occasion in his honour going forward.

Some people were too upset to speak as they queued for the book of condolences, as one man came out of the room shaking his head as he said continuously, “my hero, my hero.”

Syd Keane was Hansard’s friend, and he describes how they met in Whelan’s pub on Camden Street. Keane lives nearby and was a regular to the place. He said Glen walked up to him one day and asked could he sit beside him as he had seen him there on many occasions – and that’s how the two became acquainted.

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“There were so many people who used to ask me would I get his autograph for them – and I used to say he’s right there! Just walk over to him – he’s as friendly as anybody – he would talk to anybody,” he exclaimed.

Hansard performing on stage in London in May. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Keane said that despite Hansard’s wide circle, he always said to him: “I’ll always be your friend – I hope you’ll always be my friend.” He shrugged now as he is coming to terms with the sudden loss of his good pal.

The lord mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron also paid tribute to the musician and actor, describing him as a trailblazer.

“A true Dub – one of our own.”

The Book of Condolence is open in the Mansion House in Dublin from 10am–4pm each day but can also be signed online.