Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Gomorrah: The Origins

Gomorrah Sky Sky

If you’re a fan of crime stories, definitely check this series out. It’s set in 1977 in Naples, and tells the origin story of Pietro Savastano, the fictional mob boss in the series Gomorrah. This will show us how he grew from a tough city kid to becoming the ‘king’ of the neighbourhood.

Streaming on NOW – all episodes available.

Barrow: The Truth Behind the Grooming Lie

Ellie Williams (left) Stuart Wood / Sky Stuart Wood / Sky / Sky

This documentary looks into the story of Ellie Williams, who made allegations in 2021 that she was being groomed in her home town of Barrow, England. The allegations triggered national outrage, but police denied there was a grooming gang and in 2003 Ellie was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail. This three-part series brings new light to the case, looking at whether the focus on proving one young woman was a liar led to the denial of a wider grooming problem in Barrow. It also looks at how the case was weaponised by far-right groups.

Streaming on Sunday on Sky Documentaries at 9pm.

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Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain

Mary Beth Barone Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

If you’re a fan of the series Overcompensating, or a listener of the pod Ride (which Barone co-hosts with pal and Overcompensating star Benito Skinner), then you’ll already be familiar with Mary Beth Barone’s deadpan style. Now comes a new Netflix special, where she riffs on her career, Hollywood, exes and dating apps.

Streaming on Netflix now.

Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy

Apple TV Apple TV

Sure look. Sometimes there is nothing like an animated show to soothe your brain. The story in this 31-minute show is about Snoopy’s beloved doghouse being accidentally sold at a yard sale, and his quest to recover it. We’re sobbing already.

Streaming on Apple TV now.

Heretic

Hugh Grant in Heretic Entertainment Film Distribution Entertainment Film Distribution

Hugh Grant used to do a great line in playing foppish, charming young lads. Now he’s in a more experimental era, where he is adept at playing complete weirdos. Enter the film Heretic, where he stars as Mr Reed, the seemingly boring yet odd man who answers the door to two young missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) one evening. Cue a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse in this horror from writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place).

Streaming from Saturday (1 August) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.