FROM SEPTEMBER, TDS will have to use a new system to submit parliamentary questions to ministers in an effort to ease pressure caused by AI use.

Ahead of the summer recess, concerns had been raised about a bottleneck in the system amid a sharp increase in the number of queries this Dáil term.

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So far in 2026, TDs have asked 50,012 questions, compared with 40,466 in the same period last year, an increase of 19%.

From September, when the Dáil returns after the summer recess, TDs will submit PQs via the internal Oireachtas Áis-Linn system (which is already used for submitting things like speaker lists and topical issues) rather than via email.

So in today’s poll, we wanted to ask: Should TDs be allowed to use AI to write parliamentary questions?

