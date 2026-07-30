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Should TDs be allowed to use AI to write parliamentary questions?

Concerns have been raised about a bottleneck in the system amid a sharp increase in the number of queries this Dáil term.
10.49am, 30 Jul 2026
59

FROM SEPTEMBER, TDS will have to use a new system to submit parliamentary questions to ministers in an effort to ease pressure caused by AI use.

Ahead of the summer recess, concerns had been raised about a bottleneck in the system amid a sharp increase in the number of queries this Dáil term.

So far in 2026, TDs have asked 50,012 questions, compared with 40,466 in the same period last year, an increase of 19%.

From September, when the Dáil returns after the summer recess, TDs will submit PQs via the internal Oireachtas Áis-Linn system (which is already used for submitting things like speaker lists and topical issues) rather than via email.

So in today’s poll, we wanted to ask: Should TDs be allowed to use AI to write parliamentary questions?


Poll Results:

No (111)
Yes (19)
Sometimes (10)
Unsure (1)

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