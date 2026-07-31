Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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Billy Lee riding Thread Of Gold (centre-pink silks) on the way to winning the Guinness Handicap at the Galway Races Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

A Spanish soldier blocks people from accessing a beach in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SPAIN: Around 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the past few days, 48,300 of whom have now returned, Spain’s interior ministry said.

#FIFA: Pressure continued to mount on Fifa president Gianni Infantino after his senior adviser quit over controversial plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors and the governing body’s chief operating officer said staff had been “deceived”.

#PALESTINE: Hamas said it agreed to a deal to end the war with Israel that included provisions addressing its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

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PARTING SHOT

AS TENS OF thousands of migrants crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the past days, misinformation about the events has spread.

About 60,000 migrants have entered the Spanish territory in North Africa which had a population of about 83,600. At least 43 people died while making the crossing.

It is not immediately clear what has prompted so many migrants to cross to Ceuta.

As of today, tens of thousands of those migrants who reached Ceuta have already returned to Morocco, according to Spanish media citing the interior ministry.

However, conflicting false statements, largely pushed by far-right activists, have exaggerated narratives about the Spanish government’s response.

Some have falsely said that authorities aren’t doing anything or were encouraging the migrants to come. Others said that the migrants were prisoners who had been pardoned and let out of prison to celebrate the anniversary of the Moroccan king’s coronation.

Many of the posts seem to simply misunderstand where Ceuta is.

You can read Shane Raymond’s full FactCheck article here.