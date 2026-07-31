IFI following 'definite line of inquiry' as number of dead fish now estimated to be 7,500

INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND (IFI) and its statutory partners are now following a definite line of inquiry regarding the significant fish kill in Cavan.

The incident occurred on Cavan River within Cavan town earlier this week, and it is now estimated that more than 7,500 fish have died.

An investigation was launched earlier in the week after fish mortalities were observed over a 2km stretch of the river.

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The organisation previously estimated that the number of fish killed in the incident was around 4,500.

However, the organisation says that no further fish fatalities have been observed after the incident.

Species of fish discovered dead include brown trout, European eel, roach, lamprey and minnow, as well as freshwater crayfish.

IFI, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Cavan County Council, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the River Basin Management Service have been on the ground investigating the issue.

Water samples have been taken from the river and sent for analysis.

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An interagency group, which was convened under the protocol to enable rapid coordination during the initial response to the incident, met today for a third meeting to discuss progress on the investigation.

A definite line of inquiry has now been established, and the group has completed its role.

The investigation now moves into the next phase under the lead of IFI, working closely with relevant agencies.

IFI continues to urge the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction, or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.