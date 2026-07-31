Image of fire service at Comeragh fire earlier this week Waterford City and County Council
Waterford

Public asked to avoid Comeragh Mountains with blaze expected to continue over weekend

The fire is likely to continue burning over the weekend, though there is currently no risk to homes or other buildings.
1.13pm, 31 Jul 2026
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THE PUBLIC HAS been urged to avoid the Comeragh Mountains area as fire services continue to battle a wildfire.

On Sunday, 26 July a gorse fire in the Mahon Falls area of the Comeragh Mountains was reported.

While a significant area of gorse had been burned, crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading into nearby forestry.

However, an additional hillside fire was reported on Thursday in the Comeragh Mountains, adjacent to the Coumshingaun Loop Walk.

In a statement on Thursday, Waterford City and County Council remarked that there is a “significant amount of smoke in the Kilclooney area”.

In a statement this morning, the council said this hillside fire in the Comeragh Mountains remains active.

It added that the situation was monitored overnight and fire crews are again on scene today.

A council spokesperson said the fire is burning “across difficult and, in places, inaccessible terrain, some distance on foot from the nearest access points”.

The fire is likely to continue burning over the weekend, though the council said there is currently no risk to homes or other buildings.

The council added that weather conditions, including wind direction, are being closely monitored, as this could impact the movement of smoke in the surrounding area.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the Kilcloone and Coumshingaun area and not to undertake the Coumshingaun Loop Walk while firefighting operations continue.

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