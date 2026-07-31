Fifa president Gianni Infantino pictured at the World Cup Alamy
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Should Fifa president Gianni Infantino resign amid World Cup sell-off controversy?

Uefa has confirmed that European national teams will not play in Fifa competitions until the project is scrapped.
1.39pm, 31 Jul 2026
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FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI Infantino is coming under mounting pressure after his senior adviser quit over controversial plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino’s plan has been rejected by both the European and Asian confederations, as well as the one representing nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Uefa has confirmed that European national teams will not play in Fifa competitions until the project is scrapped.

In his resignation statement, Carlos Cordeiro described the plans as a “bad deal for football” and said Fifa “already has access to extraordinary financial resources”.

After the resignation of Cordeiro, we want to know: Should Gianni Infantino resign too?


Poll Results:

Yes (175)
He can stay on if he drops these plans (3)
No (1)
Unsure (1)

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