Andy Burnham’s new man in Belfast says a border poll is ‘not top of my list of priorities’

CHRIS BRYANT, THE newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary has said that an Irish border poll is “not top of my list of priorities”.

Bryant was asked for his position on the matter during his first official visit to the region in the role since his appointment by UK prime minister Andy Burnham on 20 July.

Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the Secretary of State can decide to hold a border poll, and also places a duty on the office holder to call one if it appears likely a majority would vote for Irish unification.

The people of the Republic of Ireland must also vote in favour to effect constitutional change.

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Bryant had previously told Sky News that a vote on a united Ireland “may come at some point”.

Speaking to media in Belfast on Friday, Bryant said the criteria for a border poll is laid out in the 1998 accord, describing it as “very simple, basically that the Secretary of State thinks that it’s the right time”.

“It’s not top of my list of priorities,” he said, describing the Troubles Bill and Stormont budget as things he wants to get done.

Pressed on whether he believes a united Ireland will happen, Bryant said: “I believe a lot of things.

“I am deliberately avoiding answering the question.

“I am not starting the poll now, or this week, or this month, or I will suggest this year.”