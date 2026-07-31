Councillor says ‘human faeces’ left on slide at Co Waterford playground

A LOCAL COUNCILLOR has said “human faeces were deliberately deposited” on a slide at a playground in Co Waterford.

The incident happened at Portlaw Park Playground on Tuesday.

Portlaw is a town in Co Waterford, around 15 kilometres west of Waterford City.

Local councillor Declan Clune said that a child had come into contact with it before it was discovered and cleaned.

Clune described the incident as “mindless, disgusting behaviour” and added that it “has no place in our community and will not be tolerated”.

Speaking to The Journal, Clune said that it appears to have been an “isolated event”, though he did acknowledge that a similar incident happened a few years ago.

“This one was particularly nasty,” said Clune, “because it was only after a child went down the slide that the parent noticed what was on it, and the child’s clothes were destroyed.”

Clune said the parent of the child and another woman who was there at the time “got bleach and disinfectant and washed the whole thing down”.

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He thanked them for “ensuring it was safe for children to use again” and added that their “community spirit is greatly appreciated”.

Clune said the incident “had to be deliberate” and added that local gardaí have been notified.

“It’s very unfortunate,” said Clune, “because it’s the only play park in the town, it’s heavily utilised, right outside the school.

“We’re about spend over €300,000 on it in the next few weeks, it’s very disappointing.

“I’d hate to see this happening again when the whole park is upgraded, and that’s another concern.”

Clune has asked that local residents check their CCTV or doorbell camera footage that may have captured activity around the playground.

He said local gardaí are “very supportive and active in the community” and that “they will be keeping an eye on things”.

“I have spoken to them, and they’re as disgusted as I am.

“If you have any information that could help identify the person responsible, please contact me privately or An Garda Síochána.”