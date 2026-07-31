Increase in number of adults and children in emergency accommodation, but below record high

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LAST UPDATE | 26 mins ago
THE NUMBER OF people in emergency accommodation increased by 35 last month, reaching 17,482.
According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, 11,862 adults and 5,620 children were accessing emergency accommodation in June.
It means a record number of children were accessing emergency accommodation last month.
Some 7,288 of those were single households, while 2,706 were family households.
Homelessness levels first passed 17,000 at the start of 2026 and hit a record high of 17,548 during the month of April.
Figures published by the department last month saw 17,447 people in emergency accommodation during the month of May, which was a decrease of 101 on the previous month.
Of that number, some 5,583 were children.
In response to today’s figures, Social Democrats housing spokesperson Rory Hearne remarked that the “government is stealing childhoods by failing to tackle the homelessness crisis”.
Hearne noted that the number of children living in homeless emergency accommodation at the end of June hit a record high of 5,620.
“Children now comprise 32% of all homeless people,” said Hearne.
“There has been a 60% increase in child homelessness since Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael formed a Government in 2020.”
He added that the “dire prospect of thousands of children starting the new school term in the coming weeks while living in cramped, unsuitable conditions is something that should shame us all”.
Hearne meanwhile said that evictions “continue to be the main driver of homelessness” and called for an emergency three-year ban on no-fault evictions.
“This is the bare minimum required to prevent a further wave of homelessness.”
Elsewhere, Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said that today’s figures “show once again that the homelessness crisis is not easing”.
“While the small fall in May was welcome, it did not continue in June.
“Thousands of children are still growing up without the security and stability of a home, and that must remain the focus of urgent Government action.”
Dennigan added that Focus Ireland’s services “are not seeing any easing off” and called on the government to prioritise those who are long-term homeless for social housing.
The Simon Communities of Ireland meanwhile said it is “unacceptable that 5,620 children are spending their summer holidays, and essentially growing up, in emergency accommodation”.
“Behind every one of these figures is a child whose education, wellbeing and future are being affected by the trauma and uncertainty of homelessness.”
-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper
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