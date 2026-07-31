The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Tomorrow is August. I know, I don’t like it either. Where has all the time gone?
Despite the summer days flying by, at least 10 things happened in the news this week, and you’ll be expected to know about all of them in the quiz below.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say