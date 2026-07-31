Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
4.23pm, 31 Jul 2026
739

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Tomorrow is August. I know, I don’t like it either. Where has all the time gone? 

Despite the summer days flying by, at least 10 things happened in the news this week, and you’ll be expected to know about all of them in the quiz below.

In case you were living under a rock this week and didn't hear, Mayo won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final against Kerry on Sunday. Who scored the team's only goal?
Alamy Stock Photo
Kobe McDonald
Darragh Beirne

Ryan O’Donoghue
Jordan Flynn
Which heritage Dublin landmark is now open for public tours after two years of renovation works?
Alamy Stock Photo
The Natural History Museum
Dublin Castle

The Magazine Fort
The Garda Museum
What medal did athlete Kate O'Connor pick up at the Commonwealth Games this week in the heptathlon event?
INPHO
Gold
Silver

Bronze
She didn't get a medal
Which of these world leaders did NOT attend the funeral of former US Republican senator Lindsey Graham?
Alamy Stock Photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Tusk
The winner of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of €8.22 million purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at which service station?
Alamy Stock Photo
Kinnegad Plaza in Co Westmeath
Barack Obama Plaza in Co Offaly

Galway Plaza in Co Galway
Portlaoise Plaza in Co Laois
Which former footballer was named as the new head coach for France this week?
Alamy Stock Photo
Eric Cantona
Michel Platini

Thierry Henry
Zinedine Zidane
Which type of phone is getting the new Bank of Ireland app first?
iOS
Android
How much was the overall prize for best dressed at Ladies Day at the Galway Races worth?
Brian McEvoy
€1,500
€10,000

€15,000
€150,000
Which of these acts NOT scheduled to perform at All Together Now this weekend?
Rollingnews.ie
Mary Wallopers
Pulp

Jedward
Kneecap
Singer Ella Langley has set a record for staying on top of Billboard's Top 100 singles charts in the US for 15 weeks. What's the name of the song?
Losin' Texas
Groovin' in Texas

Who's in Texas?
Choosin' Texas
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Certified Newshound
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Paperboy
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Share your result:

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie