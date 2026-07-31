EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PALESTINE: Hamas has said it agreed to a deal to end the war with Israel that included provisions addressing its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

2. #CEUTA: Around 60,000 people have crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the past few days, swimming around border barriers and crossing by land.

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3. #GLEN HANSARD: Czech musician Markéta Irglová has offered condolences to the family of her former partner and longtime musical collaborator Glen Hansard.

4. #WILDFIRE: The public has been urged to avoid the Comeragh Mountains area as fire services continue to battle a wildfire.

5. #FIFA: Pressure is mounting on Fifa president Gianni Infantino after his senior adviser quit over controversial plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.