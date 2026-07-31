Campers make their way to All Together Now as bank holiday festival starts to nice(ish) weather

THE BANK HOLIDAY festival is well underway.

In its seventh year, the All Together Now festival at Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford will see over 60 acts take to the stage over four nights.

People are already enjoying the relatively good weather.

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English rock band Pulp, best known for their 1995 hit Common People, will headline on Friday evening, with Disclosure performing a DJ set on Sunday evening.

Kneecap, the Irish hip-hop trio from Belfast who have made headlines after a court case was brought against them, will be headlining on Saturday night.

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British electronic music group Underworld and Irish folk group The Mary Wallopers will also be taking the stage.

The weather isn’t looking bad, with temperatures in the late teens to early 20s today and on Saturday, according to Met Éireann. Things will get a bit cloudier on Sunday and Monday, and festival goers may need to don ponchos with possible outbreaks of light rain.

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Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

On the opening night, singer David Keenan paid tribute to Glen Hansard with a rendition of Auld Triangle on a guitar given to him by the late musician.

Addressing a packed crowd at sundown on the opening night of the festival, Keenan said: “I’m just one of innumerable people who Glen… you know he just made a massive impact.

“First time I ever went to America… he gave me this guitar.

“I’ve written every single song since 2018 on this guitar.”

Screengrab from Facebook.

After the singer died on Wednesday in a motorbike crash, Keenan paid tribute and shared a video of the first time that he met Hansard.

“This was the first time I met Glen, he called me up on stage in Dundalk and I couldn’t believe it at first.

Afterwards he brought me to America, gifted me the battered guitar I wrote every song on since 2018 and was always an inspiration.”

Keenan, an indie-folk musician and poet from Co Louth will be performing on Saturday.

His albums include A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery, which topped the Irish indie charts, WHAT THEN?, and Modern Mythologies.