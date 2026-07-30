It's designed to make "everyday banking simpler, faster and easier" for customers.
Banking

Are you with Bank of Ireland? You're getting a new app

It will initially roll out on Android and will then follow on iOS.
1.55pm, 30 Jul 2026
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BANK OF IRELAND is rolling out a new app for its customers in the coming weeks.

It will initially roll out on Android and will then follow on iOS.

It’s designed to make “everyday banking simpler, faster and easier” for customers, and promises a “smoother, more intuitive experience” with strong privacy controls and more straightforward navigation.

Security will be improved with biometrics – fingerprint and facial recognition – able to be used for sign-in, to approve payments, add cards to a digital wallet, view their PIN and add new payees.

Among its other improvements are clearer account views, with larger balance displays, continuous scrolling through transactions and daily running totals.

Greater privacy controls will include the ability to blur balances and to quickly freeze or unfreeze cards. 

Dark mode will be introduced, as well as adjustable font sizes. 

Parents and guardians will be able to manage their child’s smart start accounts, with “full visibility of transactions, and can transfer money in, receive spend alerts, and freeze their child’s card at any time”.

The bank’s group chief operating officer Ciarán Coyle said the app has around 30 million logins each month and is the bank’s most widely-used channel.

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