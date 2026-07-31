Woman (70s) in critical condition and five injured after crash in Co Donegal

A WOMAN IN her 70s is in critical condition and five others are injured following a collision between two cars in Co Donegal.

The crash took place at the Erne Roundabout, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon on Saturday 25 July around 10pm.

The woman is receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital Dublin where her condition is understood to be critical.

Two other passengers in that car were brought by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

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The driver and two passengers in the second car were brought by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and was subsequently released pending analysis of a sample by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the area of the Erne roundabout between 9.45pm and 10pm on 25 July and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.