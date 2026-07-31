Boy George pulls out of West End musical after backlash over pro-Israel song created using AI

BOY GEORGE HAS pulled out of a West End musical after facing backlash for releasing a pro-Israel song, which was created using AI.

He had been due to appear in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium.

In a post on social media, his manger Paul Kemsley said that he had taken the decision “in my capacity as Boy George’s manager, that he will no longer be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar”.

Kemsley added: “George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that.

“Equally, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others.

“In this instance, I felt it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.”

Boy George will no longer be appearing in the musical following the release of a pro-Israel song Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The singer, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, rose to fame in the 1980s as the singer of the pop band Culture Club.

Culture Club is set to go on a UK tour in December.

This week, Boy George released a song ‘We Will Dance Again’, which expressed support for Israel and its war in Gaza.

The lyrics include “you say genocide, I say war” and “when you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for”.

The song’s title is a phrase used to express solidarity after Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on an Israeli music festival and other Israeli communities, in which 1,221 people were killed.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s ensuing offensive.

Since a truce came into effect last October, at least 1,214 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Boy George, who was set to star as King Herod in the London musical from 3-15 August, also acknowledged that the song was “created using AI” in a social media post.

“I accept that many people disagree with my point of view but that is what is great about democracy,” he wrote in the social media post.

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“The song was created using AI. I call it ‘AI for good’. Truthfully, I would struggle to write this with a human!”

He added that he was inspired to write the song after visiting the Nova exhibition which commemorates victims of the attack at the music festival and is being displayed in London.

Boy George made an appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show in May, during which host Patrick Kielty asked Boy George about being in Golders Green in London on the day that two Jewish people were attacked.

Boy George went on to say that he knows lots of amazing Jewish people, and added: “If you don’t know any Jewish people maybe that’s the problem.”

He then turned to the audience and asked: “Do you know any Jewish people?”

When the audience did not respond, Boy George said: “Look at the quiet, so weird, as a country that’s had a lot of pain, we should know what that feels like.”

Holocaust Awareness Ireland had said that Kielty shown a “lack of empathy when speaking about Jews”, but RTÉ defended Kielty and said the host “allowed his guest to share his experience and views in a sensitive and editorially appropriate manner”.

Massive Attack

Elsewhere in the British music scene, Singapore authorities have launched an investigation after Massive Attack displayed a Palestinian flag during a concert.

The city-state bans the public display of all foreign flags, national emblems or banners without a permit.

File image of Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A video circulating online showed two band members on stage raising a Palestinian flag to loud, prolonged cheers from the audience during a concert held on Wednesday.

Broadcaster CNA quoted one concertgoer as saying the band members shouted “free Palestine” during their performance and that many in the audience joined the chant.

The Singapore Police Force said “reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing”.

The unpermitted display of a foreign flag is punishable with a fine of up to 500 Singapore dollars (€340), a maximum prison term of six months, or both.

The band is known for its criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and has used its popularity to support the Palestinian cause.

In April, frontman Robert Del Naja was among more than 200 people arrested at a protest in London’s Trafalgar Square in support of Palestine Action, an activist group banned by British authorities.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2026