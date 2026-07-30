Unsettled weather forecast for busy bank holiday weekend

UNSETTLED WEATHER IS forecast over the bank holiday weekend, with sunny spells, isolated showers, and general uncertainty.

There are a plethora of events on over the weekend, most notably All Together Now at Curraghmore estate in Co Waterford, which kicks off today.

The Bray Air Display takes place on Saturday, and the Rush Harbour Festival and Airshow runs from today until Monday. In Galway, the races are to continue until Sunday.

Today will be a “brighter and fresher day” with spells of sunshine and scattered showers, mainly affecting Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast.

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Friday will see similar conditions. Scattered showers will spread across the country from the west. Highest temperatures are forecast between 15 and 21 degrees. It will be warmest in the south and southwest.

Heading into Saturday, it will be mostly dry. Met Éireann has forecast highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. As the day progresses, it will become cloudier, with light rain and drizzle developing in the southwest by the morning.

“There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the rest of the August bank holiday weekend,” the forecaster said.

It said currently, it appears Sunday will be cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, although the northern half of the country may be drier, with sunny spells possible.

Monday will most likely be mainly cloudy with the potential for more widespread rain.