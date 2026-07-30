Kerry's Hannah O'Donoghue is challenged by Kate Geraghty of Galway Tom Maher/INPHO
Best of the Box

Kerry and Galway meet again, the Women’s British Open, and the Galway Races

It’s another glorious weekend of sport.
7.16am, 30 Jul 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

THE HEADLINE EVENT of the weekend’s sporting calendar comes on Sunday, when Kerry and Galway clash in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final. In a repeat of the 2024 decider, will Kerry prevail again, or will Galway have their day?

The Galway Races also take place this weekend, live on TG4, while the Women’s British Open will be shown on Sky Sports Golf over the course of the weekend.

niamh-divilly-is-challenged-by-deirdre-kearney Galway's Niamh Divilly is challenged by Deirdre Kearney of Kerry Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

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