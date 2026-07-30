Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual misconduct by four women in new BBC documentary

FOUR WOMEN HAVE publicly accused Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto of criminal sexual misconduct in a BBC investigation.

The four women were aged between 16 and 19 when the alleged offending occurred between the years of 2002 and 2016. Another four women said they had received “strange” and “very sexual” phone calls from Leto when they were younger.

In total, 10 women have spoken to the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.

The 54-year-old actor has categorically denied the claims in a statement issued after the publication of the allegations, saying: “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

One woman alleges that Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17 and he was in his 30s. Another said she was threatened with sexual assault by the star when she was 19.

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A third woman said she had sex with Leto at a house in California when she was 17 and he was 34. In California, the age of consent is 18 and an adult having sex with someone under 18 is classed as statutory rape.

A fourth woman said Leto made repeated sexual phone calls to her when she was 16 and suggested that they should have sex.

Jared Leto pictured in Berlin in 2025. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Two men that worked with Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars told the BBC that they and other staff members were uncomfortable with how he acted around teenage girls, alleging that he would sometimes invite them backstage or to the house where he was recording.

Leto’s band was first formed in 1998, and the actor has won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his acting work in 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club.

Some of his best known work is in films American Psycho, Fight Club, and Requiem for a Dream.

His latest film, Masters of the Universe, came out this year.