Female councillors receiving ‘harassing and disturbing’ calls from withheld numbers

FEMALE COUNCILLORS AROUND the country have been receiving “harassing” and “disturbing” calls of a “sexual nature” from withheld numbers in recent days.

The Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) has expressed “serious concern” after it was made aware of a number of incidents involving repeated calls from an individual who has subjected female elected members to inappropriate sexual comments.

To date, AILG has received reports only from female councillors, indicating that this behaviour appears to be a targeted campaign of harassment against women serving in local government.

Elaine Lynch, head of operations with AILG, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the initial reports were coming in from Monday of last week and have increased over the past number of days.

She said the calls generally come from withheld or private numbers.

“What’s particularly concerning is that the reports have come from different local authorities and political parties, and that suggests to us that women are being specifically targeted,” said Lynch.

“In one reported case, after answering a call, a female councillor received a further 16 calls within the space of an hour.”

Lynch added that the calls appear to have a “pattern” and that it “does appear to be one specific individual who is giving a specific name to the female councillors that answer”.

“It is of a sexual nature, with very disturbing comments if the telephone call is answered.”

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AILG graphic issued after reports of disturbing calls in recent days AILG AILG

Lynch said her message to female councillors is to “exercise caution with private or withheld numbers, to record details of any incidents – particularly the time log – and report them to their local garda liaison officer.”

She described the calls as a “direct attack on our local democracy and specifically on our women in our local government system”.

She noted that contact details of councillors are available on local authority websites and that this is “part of the reason why we’re coming out with this and asking the public to help”.

“We’re asking members of the public, where possible, please don’t contact your female representative from a withheld or a private number.

“If you can leave a voicemail, a text message, an email, and use the published contact details available via their local authority.”

Lynch added that the main concern of many female councillors is that the “disturbing” calls could result in them being less accessible “because they’re being extra vigilant for their own safety”.

Meanwhile, Lynch expressed hope that incidents like these won’t deter women from running for public office.

“The overwhelming majority of people engage respectfully with their local councillors and I think that’s something we shouldn’t lose sight of,” said Lynch.

“There’s a huge amount of work being done specifically for female councillors, so they have support.

“The parting message I want to give to women is, ‘don’t let the actions of one individual discourage you from public service’.

“I’ve witnessed the incredible women that we have, and we need more talented women at the council table.

“So if you do choose to run for election, just know on the other side there are so many supports, including from AILG.”