GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Middle East

1. The US military has completed a “heavy wave of strikes” against Iran in retaliation against Tehran targeting American bases in Jordan, as fighting intensified in the Middle East war after a nearly week-long pause.

Glen Hansard

2. From 20p a day as a busker to selling out Sydney Opera House: Glen Hansard’s life in music.

Land Development Agency

3. The State’s affordable housing agency is planning to increase the number of homes it builds outside of Dublin – but the attention will still be mostly on the capital between now and 2030.

Advertisement

Japan

4. Japanese emergency workers are battling to rescue any remaining survivors from a devastated shopping mall, as the death toll from a major earthquake hit 30 and thousands sweltered in punishing heat.

Drinking water

5. The Environmental Protection Agency has warned that “more action is needed” as many private water supplies are not being monitored.

Irish Air Defence

6. The government has cleared the next hurdle in a major multi-million euro military Primary Radar project.

Jared Leto

7. Four women have publicly accused Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto of criminal sexual misconduct in a BBC investigation.

Kate O’Connor

8. Newry native Kate O’Connor won a gold medal in the heptathlon event at the Commonwealth Games.

Zack Polanski

9. No further action will be taken against Green Party leader Zack Polanski after he shared an image on social media depicting a man wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of a guillotine and the words “We’re only making plans for Nigel”, UK Police have said.