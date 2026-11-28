CHRISTMAS FM IS back on the airwaves today and is bringing a new Irish language station to the radio.

The station had been available online, on DAB+ and via its app and on smart speakers since 1 November, but is available on the FM airwaves from today until 27 December.

Christmas FM is in its 19th year and is adding Raidió na Nollag to its family of radio stations – it’s a new Irish language festive station.

Also returning is Christmas FM Classical, which features festive carols, and Christmas FM Classics, featuring pre-1970s festive favourites from the likes of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

Meanwhile, Christmas FM is continuing its “Magic of Christmas” appeal, with all funds raised going to Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and children’s charities across Ireland through Community Foundation Ireland.

The Magic of Christmas appeal raised €1 million for its charity partners between 2022 and 2024 and is now working towards a second €1 million goal, to be raised between 2025 and 2027.

Since the station began broadcasting in 2008, Christmas FM has raised some €4.3 million for a range of charities.

Christmas FM is run by a team of volunteer presenters who give hundreds of hours of their time each year, assisted by a core management team.

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A spokesperson added that “generous sponsors” also cover the station’s running costs, which ensures that all listener donations go directly to its charity partners.

This year, Coca-Cola, An Post and Cadbury return as the premier sponsors, with The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley also donating studio space once again.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, said it’s “truly wonderful to see that our online broadcasts have already reached listeners in 187 countries and territories around the world”.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM and Ann Marie Walsh, PR and production manager at Christmas FM Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

He added that Christmas FM is “excited now to be launching on FM airwaves so that even more listeners can tune in and enjoy the festive soundtrack”.

“We’re bringing another year of festive spirit to the airwaves, and making a real difference for the children who need it most.”

Christmas FM is now available on FM radio on the following frequencies across the country:

Christmas FM is available from today until 27 December on the following frequencies:

Cavan / Monaghan: 92.8 FM

Clare: 105.5 FM

Cork City, Part County: 87.7 FM

Cork North, Part County: 87.9 FM

Dublin City & County: 105.2 FM

Galway City: 89.9 FM

Kildare North: 88.1 FM

Kilkenny City: 104.3 FM

Leinster North: 104.2 FM

Letterkenny Donegal North: 106.2 FM

Limerick / Tipperary North / Shannon South: 105.2 FM

Mayo: 106.5 FM

Midlands North / Longford: 99.8 FM

Midlands South / Portlaoise: 87.7 FM

South East: 103.8 FM

Tralee / Killarney: 105.0 FM

Waterford City: 105.9 FM

Wicklow – Bray area: 99.5 FM

Wicklow – Wicklow Town: 106.6 FM

These FM frequencies are only used by Christmas FM until 27 December and other services may use the frequencies outside these dates.

Christmas FM is available on the Christmas FM app, smart speakers, DAB+, Virgin Media and eir TV and you can find out all the ways to listen here.