Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#DON TOLIVER A gang of organised criminals are suspected of having carried out a robbery spree at a Manchester rap concert where an “unknown substance” was released.
#HUW EDWARDS Channel 4 has defended its decision to make a documentary about disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards, saying the film “holds him to account, with no questions off limits”.
#CHICKEN SHOP DATE Writer and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg has ended her popular Chicken Shop Date series after a 12-year run.
The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin is celebrating its 155th birthday.
The theatre opened its doors on 27 November 1871 and is Dublin’s longest-established theatre in continuous production.
Guests marked the occasion with birthday cake and bubbles, and got a first look at the 2027 season, which includes Big Maggie, Punch and the return of Riverdance.
The upcoming programme can be viewed here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say