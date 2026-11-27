NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Irish troops on a mission in Lebanon return home to Dublin airport. Rolling News Rolling News

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Shoppers walk along Oxford Street on Black Friday in London. alamy alamy

#DON TOLIVER A gang of organised criminals are suspected of having carried out a robbery spree at a Manchester rap concert where an “unknown substance” was released.

#HUW EDWARDS Channel 4 has defended its decision to make a documentary about disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards, saying the film “holds him to account, with no questions off limits”.

#CHICKEN SHOP DATE Writer and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg has ended her popular Chicken Shop Date series after a 12-year run.

PARTING SHOT

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Casts of the Gaiety Panto, Riverdance, Big Maggie and The House Must Win pictured in Dublin. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin is celebrating its 155th birthday.

The theatre opened its doors on 27 November 1871 and is Dublin’s longest-established theatre in continuous production.

Guests marked the occasion with birthday cake and bubbles, and got a first look at the 2027 season, which includes Big Maggie, Punch and the return of Riverdance.

The upcoming programme can be viewed here.