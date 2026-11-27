THE NUMBER OF people born in Ireland has fallen by almost 20% in the second quarter compared with the same period a decade ago, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest summary of births and deaths from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that over the 10 years between 2016 and 2026, Irish people are having fewer children.

There were 13,286 births registered in April, May and June in 2026.

This is compared with 16,219 births registered for the same period in 2026, marking a drop of 18.1.

The birth rate was 9.6 per 1,000 population, a reduction from 10 years earlier when it stood at 13.7.

Examining births and deaths together allows for the calculation of the natural increase.

This provides a snapshot of how a population is evolving.

Ireland recorded 8,711 deaths in the second quarter, with a mortality rate of 6.3 per 1,000 people, slightly lower than the rate of 6.5 recorded during the same period in 2016.

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Meanwhile, the figures showed that the average age of a first-time mother had increased from 30.8 years to 31.7 years.

Cancer as leading cause of deaths

Cancer accounted for the highest proportion of deaths registered in Ireland during the second quarter, with 2,717 cases (31.2%).

Diseases of the circulatory system were the second leading cause, accounting for 2,284 deaths (26.2%).

Accidents, suicide and other external causes were responsible for a further 401 deaths, representing 4.6% of the total.

Of these, 117 (29.2%) were recorded as intentional self-harm.

The figures also show that more than 93% of cancer deaths involved people aged 55 and over, while 75.7% of deaths linked to accidental poisoning occurred among those under 55.

For those under 55, the leading causes of death were external injuries and poisoning (188), cancer (185) and circulatory diseases (109), together accounting for 70.6% of deaths in this age group.

Among people aged 55 and over, cancer remained the leading cause, with 2,532 deaths, followed by circulatory diseases (2,175) and respiratory diseases (983).

These three causes accounted for 70.9% of deaths among older people.