THE HSE BOARD has agreed to come before the Oireachtas health committee next week to answer questions about the sacking of its chief executive Anne O’Connor.

After meeting today, the board will confirm who will attend, The Journal understands.

Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice, who sits on the committee, said it wants to hear from “as many of them as possible” to find out what led to O’Connor’s removal.

“Five days into this, nobody can answer that question,” said Rice.

O’Connor’s lawyers on Thursday told the High Court that she had just that morning been invited to engage in a mediation process by the HSE. This was after O’Connor stated that she would make an application to challenge her “unlawful termination” and to protect her “good name and reputation”.

Former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

O’Connor also disputed the HSE board’s contention that she was in a disciplinary process, arguing that they “were never mentioned to me during my employment”.

Advertisement

Rice said: “It’s the kind of behaviour you’d expect from someone like Elon Musk, not from the biggest employer in the country leading our national health services.

“You know, nobody should be treated like that, be it the clerical officer working in the health service or the CEO.”

On Tuesday the board issued a statement which outlined that a set of performance objectives were agreed with O’Connor following her appointment in March 2026.

It stated that progress against these objectives was monitored throughout the year through regular board and committee oversight, performance reporting and formal reviews in June and October 2026.

The board said it unanimously concluded on 19 November that the removal of the chief executive was necessary for the effective and efficient performance by the Health Service Executive of its functions, and it decided to remove her from office.

Earlier this week, health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill told the committee that the process “is for the board to manage”, and that it would be “improper” for her to get involved.

Amid backlash, ministers came to their colleague’s defence, with Tánaiste Simon Harris describing MacNeill as having “dignity and integrity”. He and others have maintained that it is for the HSE to hire and fire, not the government.

Harris sidestepped questions about how much he knew of the HSE board’s performance process against O’Connor.

The health committee will meet with the board on Wednesday, 2 December.