THANKSGIVING HAS BEEN and gone in the US – and while that isn’t widely celebrated in Ireland, Black Friday has made its way into the Irish consumer calendar.

Both physical and online retailers have been marking down products in the hope of attracting customers keen to get their Christmas shopping underway.

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Research by the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission (CCPC) found that over one-third of Irish shoppers plan to buy something today, with clothing and footwear among the most likely purchases.

Earlier this month, The Journal spoke to a number of Irish businesses who have opted out of Black Friday sales, along with retail expert Jean McCabe, who advised customers to “always check the return policy before you buy”.

So, we’re asking: Will you do any Black Friday shopping?

